NJ man charged in ‘violent attack’ of 2 on-duty EMTs

A North Jersey man has been arrested after he allegedly violently attacked two on-duty firefighters.

During the early morning hours of March 2nd, officers with the Paterson Police Department responded to 169 16th Ave. for a report of an aggravated assault.

There, they learned two Paterson Fire Department EMS personnel responded to the address less than an hour before for a person experiencing difficulty breathing. The PFD EMTs secured that person to a gurney to take them out of the building before the man asked to be taken off.

After taking him off and leaving the building, the suspect allegedly assaulted the two EMTs, punching one repeatedly and kneeing the other, before running away.

The EMTs were taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center for minor injuries.

2 EMTs were assaulted at 169 16th Avenue in Paterson NJ - Photo: Google Maps

After an investigation, 25-year-old Darian Jackson, Jr., of Paterson was arrested the next day and charged with two counts of third-degree aggravated assault.

Officer in Charge Patrick Murray with the Paterson Police Department said in a press release,

Any attack on a public official performing their duty is unacceptable. These two firefighters took an oath to help anyone in need, which is exactly what they did for this suspect before they were violently attacked and assaulted.

If convicted, Jackson could be sent to prison for up to five years and fined $15,000.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.