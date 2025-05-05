A North Jersey man has admitted to using an explosive to damage a Chase Bank ATM in 2022.

Last week, 42-year-old Nicolas Torres of Passaic was in Newark federal court and pleaded guilty to one count of using an explosive to damage real property used in interstate commerce.

Explosion Caught on Video in Prospect Park, Passaic County

Federal authorities say during the early morning hours of July 5th, 2022, Torres was captured on surveillance video approaching a Chase Bank ATM in Prospect Park, NJ, and igniting an item in front of it. Seconds later, an explosion was seen at the ATM. Torres was seen fleeing the location with two other people.

Cell Data and Fireworks Purchase Helped Link Suspect to Crime

In addition to the surveillance video, cell phone location data placed Torres in the area of the Chase Bank at the time of the explosion, and an investigation found Torres had traveled to Pennsylvania the day before, and he bought about $1,000 worth of fireworks.

Chase Bank location in Prospect Park NJ - Photo: Google Maps Chase Bank location in Prospect Park NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

For his shenanigans, Torres now faces five to 20 years in prison with a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 9th.

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba credited special agents of the FBI in Newark and the Prospect Park Police Department for their work in this case.

15 Weapons & Devices it's Illegal to Own in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis