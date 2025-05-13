It may be all about the Italian baby names in Jersey like Isabella or Sophia, but if you know plenty of Liams and Olivias, you're definitely not alone.

Olivia has yet again topped the list of most popular names in the US. This is the 6th year that Olivia has been the most popular name for a little girl in America. Liam still reigns supreme for boys' names. This is the 8th straight year in a row that Liam is the most popular name for boys.

This all data coming straight from the Social Security Administration.

Most Popular Baby Names According To Social Security Photo by Kadyn Pierce on Unsplash loading...

READ MORE: The Best South Jersey Swim Clubs For Families This Summer

US Government Reveals Most Popular Baby Names Of 2024

Nameberry and other baby websites have already dropped their 2024 name lists, but those were based on searches, not the names people actually chose for their newborns.

The birth certificates have been filed, so now they know for sure. The list from the SSA is the real deal. They ranked the names of all the babies born last year.

No surprise here... the rest of the top 10 look pretty generic.

Social Security Administration Reveals Last Year's Most Popular Baby Names Photo by Nihal Karkala on Unsplash loading...

Baby Name Burnout? Pay Someone Else To Name Your Kid

The pressure is beyond heavy to name your baby something really cool and original these days. If it proves to be too much, you can always hire someone to do it for you. Yes, you can actually hire either an individual or a service that will provide you with the perfect name for your pending bundle of joy.

Get our free mobile app

The price can range anywhere from $125 to $30,000, depending on the service. Baby name consultants are certainly not cheap, that's for sure.

If you don't want to pay someone else to name your baby (I don't blame you), you could always go with one of last year's ole reliables:

Most Popular Baby Names According To Social Security Administration Most popular baby names according to Google searches are one thing, but that doesn't mean they're the names parents are actually choosing to put on the birth certificate. The only way to really know which names are the most popular are to check with Social Security . We've got the list! Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal