Having A Baby In NJ? Here Are Last Year’s Most Popular Baby Names
It may be all about the Italian baby names in Jersey like Isabella or Sophia, but if you know plenty of Liams and Olivias, you're definitely not alone.
Olivia has yet again topped the list of most popular names in the US. This is the 6th year that Olivia has been the most popular name for a little girl in America. Liam still reigns supreme for boys' names. This is the 8th straight year in a row that Liam is the most popular name for boys.
This all data coming straight from the Social Security Administration.
US Government Reveals Most Popular Baby Names Of 2024
Nameberry and other baby websites have already dropped their 2024 name lists, but those were based on searches, not the names people actually chose for their newborns.
The birth certificates have been filed, so now they know for sure. The list from the SSA is the real deal. They ranked the names of all the babies born last year.
No surprise here... the rest of the top 10 look pretty generic.
Baby Name Burnout? Pay Someone Else To Name Your Kid
The pressure is beyond heavy to name your baby something really cool and original these days. If it proves to be too much, you can always hire someone to do it for you. Yes, you can actually hire either an individual or a service that will provide you with the perfect name for your pending bundle of joy.
The price can range anywhere from $125 to $30,000, depending on the service. Baby name consultants are certainly not cheap, that's for sure.
If you don't want to pay someone else to name your baby (I don't blame you), you could always go with one of last year's ole reliables:
