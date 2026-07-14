It seemed like it would never happen.

The storied Mays Landing Country Club shut down a few years ago, and it appeared destined to just...die.

But wait, there's a new story to be told!

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Former Mays Landing Country Club Reopens For Golf, Food, and Fun

Over the last few days, the new LaScala's Mays XII has officially opened for business. This is going to be a fun place!

I had the chance to check out the restaurant and golf course before it opened and I was very impressed with what I saw. (Check out my preview here.)

The old building has been completely redone and it looks fantastic! What a great place to hang after some golf - or just a great place to go for dinner and drinks.

You'll find an upscale trendy bar and restaurant inside, with a large patio outside.

The menu looks good. LaScala's is the hottest local/regional restaurant name right now, so there's a good reputation already behind it.

LaScala's Mays XII LaScala's Mays XII

What About the Golf Course?

The golf course is open. I haven't played there yet, but I did just in a golf cart and tour the layout. It's in fantastic shape - which says a lot because it's been shut down for quite some time.

12 Holes? Yes, weird, and might take some getting used to, but I think we can learn to embrace it... especially if we're playing later in the day.

JK JK

9 Ideas for that Empty Lot on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing For years, a huge plot of land on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing (across from Chuck E. Cheese) has been sitting vacant. Here are nine out-of-the-box ideas for what could be built there to make it a regional destination. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman