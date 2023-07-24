An Exciting New Tiki Bar And Dog Park Are Coming To This NJ Township
There's nothing quite like enjoying a cold beverage on a hot summer day at the Jersey Shore, especially when enjoying that frosty cold one with a good view.
When I go out for a little happy hour, Beachcomber is my usual go-to specifically because of the great view you get of the Ocean from upstairs.
It's second to none and is the perfect way to unwind after a long day at work or to get yourself hyped up for the work week.
But there are so many great spots with a view around the Jersey Shore that if you're not a Beachcomber fan, there's a spot for you.
Jenks in Point Pleasant has great views, and you can never go wrong with the views from Beacon 70 in Brick.
However, maybe you're looking to enjoy a Tiki Bar by the Jersey Shore.
One NJ town has just announced that they're building a new tiki bar as well as a recreation area, and it looks like it's going to be a great new addition.
What NJ Town Is Building A New Tiki Bar And Recreation Center?
The whole project will be township funded and will include a new 215-person tiki bar, a dog park, as well as new walkways for pedestrians.
The new tiki bar, according to My Central Jersey, will also feature a spot for food trucks so people can enjoy some grub while enjoying their drinks and a view.
My Central Jersey reports that Woodbridge Township announced its plans on building a new tiki bar at the Sewaren Marina.
What's also pretty cool is that there are plans to, in addition to the tiki bar and dog park, build a bridge that would connect the new recreation area to William Park.
This seems like a great new addition to Woodbridge Township and looks like it should be open sometime in 2024.