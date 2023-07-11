Have you ever tried to buy something from the Farm Store?

Either the one off 37 in Toms River or the one off Route 9 in Bayville?

Odds are you drove up to the drive-thru store, only to realize it's closed.

I'll be honest, I don't think I'd ever actually seen either of the locations open since my wife and I moved to Jersey.

I'm not the only one who's been curious about the Farm Stores, even my coworkers have been curious as to what's going on with these places.

If you're not familiar with the Farm Store, it's a small drive-thru chain that offers groceries, a bakery, and a small cafe.

That being said, it looks like we now know what's going to be opening in the Farm Store location off 37 in Toms River, as a popular restaurant has signed a lease there.

What Local New Jersey Restaurant Is Opening In The Farm Store Off 37?

The Farm Store location off 37 will be the home of a drive-thru restaurant for one of Ocean County's more popular taco spots.

And I'm not talking about a Taco Bell.

According to APP, it looks as though Taco-Tastic has signed a lease to open up a drive-thru location at the old Farm Store off 37.

This will be Taco-Tastic's first drive-thru location and is being built in an effort to be more competitive with places like Popeyes, Taco Bell, and Checkers.

As of now, it does not appear as though an open date has been announced.

Personally, I'm stoked to see a Taco-Tastic open a drive-thru location.

It's also great to see a local business expanding right here in Toms River.