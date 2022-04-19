Top 10 Atlantic City Area Rated Restaurant List Has Some Surprises

When I'm going out for dinner, I occasionally use the OpenTable App to book reservations.

It's especially handy if you're heading out the door, and don't know where to go, but you're hungry NOW!

OpenTable is out with a list of the "Top 10 Diners' Choice Winners in Atlantic City." It's an interesting list!

OpenTable says it compiles a similar list each month based on diners' reviews.

Here's the new list:

Stella Restaurant - Ventnor City. OpenTable describes it as: "Stella is a BYOB offering chef-driven quality ingredients in a relaxed casual atmosphere."

Velo Cafe - Ventnor City. The description on OpenTable says, "We offer only the freshest ingredients in our selections, working with local farms to help support economic growth in our community, our signature dishes and specials are prepared with locally grown veggies and herbs..."

Gaspares Italian Bistro - Egg Harbor Township. It has an OpenTable rating of 4.9 for food (out of 5) and 4.8 for service.

Il Muilno New York - Atlantic City. Located inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The description on OpenTable says, "Il Mulino New York stays true to the Abruzzese heritage of farm-fresh meat, fish, and vegetables, served with the highest level of personal attention to guests from around the world."

La Cucina Ristorante - Northifeld. The description includes: "Our team provides a comfortable old-world atmosphere with an emphasis on quality and style, with special attention to preferences."

Il Verdi -Troicana Atlantic City. "A Culinary Tour of Northern Italy Specializing in Northern Italian cuisine, Il Verdi serves meticulously prepared gourmet dishes in an elegant yet relaxed atmosphere."

Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse - Atlantic City. In the Golden Nugget. According to the description, the restaurant "boasts only the finest prime beef, including Ribeye, New York Strip and Filet Mignon. For those with a taste for something other than beef, we also offer Cold Water Australian Rock Lobster Tail, Szechuan Pepper Crusted Tuna, Berkshire Pork Chop and more."

Chart House - Atlantic City. In the Golden Nugget. " From fresh fish specialties to slow-roasted prime rib, the renowned chefs of Chart House have tailored a menu that adds a unique touch to local flavors."

Chelsea 5 Gastropub - Tropicana Atlantic City. "Tropicana’s newest restaurant in The Chelsea Tower offers guests an eclectic dining experience paired with panoramic ocean views and an adjacent outdoor terrace lounge where guests can choose from an extensive beer list, cocktails and small bites menu."

Tomatoes - Margate. "Casual chic by the bay. Tomatoe's offers exquisite California cuisine complimented by an extensive wine list in a warmly welcoming setting."

How many of these have you actually been to?

Are you hungry yet?

SOURCE: OpenTable

