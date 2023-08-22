There's nothing like a round of golf near the Jersey Shore.

Whether you're playing 18 full holes at one of our awesome courses, or you're like my wife and I and consider yourself mini-golf pros.

Even going out to a driving range and hitting a bucket of balls is a great way to wrap up a day after work.

One of my favorite places to drive golf balls near the Jersey Shore is without a doubt the Cape May Family Fun Center off Route 9 in Ocean View.

Sadly, that place closed a few years back, I have a lot of good memories of hitting golf balls with my grandfather and sister at that spot.

Photo by Daniel Stenholm on Unsplash

Of course right here in Ocean County, you can drive some balls at the Toms River Golf Center.

However, if you want a place where golf meets food meets fun, then you're likely familiar with the growing chain Topgolf.

Plans Announced To Open NJ's 3rd Topgolf Location

If you're not wholly familiar with Topgolf, it's a pretty cool concept.

It's a massive structure that features up to 100 separate bays where you can hit golf balls.

The bays are similar to those suites you get when you go to a baseball or football game.

Photo by Mariah Hewines on Unsplash

On top of that, Topgolf is known for its excellent selection of food, as well as its selection of drinks you can enjoy.

According to NJ.com, a 3rd Topgolf is expected to open sometime in the near future.

There is already a Topgolf in Edison, as well as one in Mt, Laurel Township.

Photo by Mariah Hewines on Unsplash

NJ.com reports that the newest Topgolf is coming to Parsippany, off Route 46 between the Troy Hills Shopping Center and Smith Field Park.