At this point, it should never come as a surprise to any of us that a New Jersey restaurant is being praised on a national level, and this time around, it's one of our amazing seafood restaurants.

One of the most famous things about New Jersey is our shoreline. We have stunning beaches and some of the most amazing boardwalks in the world.

And with all that water around us, you can imagine just how fresh the seafood is right here in the Garden State.

When you combine that with the fact that we have some of the most amazing, creative eateries in the nation, you know we are going to rise to the top in the seafood restaurant category.

A major website has published a list of the best seafood restaurants in each state. So, which New Jersey seafood restaurant finds itself among the top in the entire nation?

Well, according to 24/7 Wall St. is surprisingly not at the Jersey Shore at all. Isn't that amazing that the amazing restaurants right there at the waterfront didn't take the top spot on their list?

I personally think some of the best seafood restaurants in the country are right there on the water in New Jersey, so if there is one that tops them, I have to know about it, and I'm sure you do, too.

The great restaurant these experts chose as the top seafood restaurant in New Jersey, and therefore, among the best in the country is a place in Newark called Sol-Mar.

It is actually pretty close to the Passaic River, and it is legendary for its outstanding Portuguese and Mediterranean fare, and it's not too far from Newark Liberty Airport and Newark Penn Station.

This is one you definitely have to put on your bucket list. Give it a try and see if you agree that it's the best in the state.

A List Of Some Of The Best Seafood Restaurants In New Jersey

