This Is The One New Jersey Restaurant You Absolutely Can’t Miss In 2023

The list of restaurants that you’d like to try in New Jersey is a long one, but the experts say there is one restaurant in particular that you absolutely can’t miss this year.

We have so many great restaurants in New Jersey that just heading to our favorite one over and over again just won’t do. We have to keep our ears open for all the amazing culinary possibilities here in the Garden State.

Just getting to all the diners we’ve heard about but haven’t tried is a daunting task. Add to that all the great fine dining restaurants, and our schedule fills up pretty quickly when it comes to great restaurants.

That’s where the experts come in. They can really help us make sure we’re spending our restaurant time at the right places, and this time around, the suggestion comes from the people at 24/7 Tempo.

They say there is one restaurant in New Jersey that you absolutely can’t miss, and it’d a place called The Lido in Hackensack. If you’ve never been there, the experts say you’re missing a great dining experience.

It really is a New Jersey throwback, and customers rave about the thin-crust pizza and the sliced steak sandwich. This great place has an awesome jukebox and has been around for over 60 years.

This sounds like one of those really great places you’re going to fall in love with and want to visit over and over again. They are located at 701 Main St. in Hackensack.

And by the way, if I can stick my two cents in here if you love thin crust, then you should also make your way to the Jersey Shore to check out Pete & Elda’s in Monmouth County. You’ll be so glad you did.

