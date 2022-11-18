Experts Say This Is New Jersey&#8217;s Absolute Best Foodie Restaurant

Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Foodie Restaurant

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash

We are the undisputed champions of food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question that. We love to hear about the Garden State's best, and when foodies are crowning a restaurant, we all want to hear more.

Photo by Stefan Johnson on Unsplash
New Jersey is home to some of the most amazing, diverse, and unique restaurants in the nation, and we support these eateries with the appetite and gusto that most other states can't muster up.

We love to hear from neighbors, friends, family members, and experts alkie when they have discovered another great place to eat.

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash
The information we are going to share here may just be the top of the food mountain for Garden State restaurant lovers. One awesome food website has named one restaurant as the absolute best foodie restaurant in the whole state.

We all feel like we have the foodie gene here in New Jersey. We were born with an amazing ability to locate and enjoy the best food in the nation.

Photo by Billy Huynh on Unsplash
So we can't wait to hear what the food experts at Eat This, Not That have chosen as the best "foodie" restaurant in the Garden State.

Their choice is a really great place in Jersy City, and it's called Battello. What an amazing honor to be singled out by some of the foodiest foodies around.

Google Maps
This amazing restaurant has it all, from amazing food to a breathtaking view of the New York skyline, and it definitely needs to get on your bucket list. The biggest foodies in the state agree.

