Tropicana in Atlantic City already has some amazing restaurants, but it's about to raise the bar by introducing eight new dining options!



From Carmine's, to Chelsea Five Gastropub, to Gilchrist (and that's just to name a few), so many of us visit Tropicana for the cuisine!

In the summer and fall, that cuisine will grow and evolve with new projects including The Royce Social Hall and Ossu Japanese Tavern, and a major renovation of favorites like il Verdi.

The folks at Tropicana let all the good news spill last week on social media.

In a recent press statement, John Koster, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment’s Eastern Division said, “We are excited to double-down on our commitment to the Atlantic City market by raising the bar this year, introducing new dining, entertainment, and gaming experiences to our guests at Tropicana Atlantic City."

Keep scrolling for a mouthwatering preview of the eight new hot spots coming soon to Tropicana AC and The Quarter at Tropicana.

