Turtle Time

The Turtle Trio, namely the box, northern diamondback terrapin, and snapper are on the move, and these harbingers of the summer season need a bit of care and caution as they traverse roads, trails, highways, and byways.

TSM, Tom P. TSM, Tom P. loading...

Literally, they are sitting ducks when it comes to crossing these, and the roadkill mortality rate can take a significant toll on area populations.

Granted, when a grand ol’ snapper, say in the 20-plus pound range is in the middle of the asphalt, it immediately gets a heads up and evasive maneuver lest one wants to pay for an alignment or new tie rod, as the bump can be significant.

diamondback terrapin TSM, Tom P. loading...

However, in the case of a box or terrapin, well, they are slow, deliberate, a much lower profile quadruped “pedestrian” and will oftentimes just sit ‘n tuck when feeling threatened via vibration from a car, SUV, truck, and yes, even an ATV. Sometimes, well, the crush and kill occur.

Get our free mobile app

In the case of the terrapin, there is the second danger of being caught in one of the overnight recreational crab traps and not being able to escape, condemning this brackish water-loving reptile to death by drowning. These traps, from ¼ to ½, to ¾ to full size (“crab hotels” in crabber parlance) are supposed to be, by law, outfitted with terrapin blockers at their entrances. Most crabbers adhere to the rule, but some do not. This is unconscionable, as the blockers are inexpensive and quick ‘n easy to install.

TSM, Tom P. TSM, Tom P. loading...

12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey While the thought of having a pet monkey or big cat sounds like you'd be living your best life, if you live in New Jersey, you might want to think again.