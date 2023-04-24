The flowers are blooming, the birds are singing, there are baby rabbits, cats, etc. everywhere. That can only mean one thing. It's springtime here in South Jersey.

Everyone loves spring! That means we're that much closer to summer! So, people are out and about once again, enjoying life outside. Finally, it's time to get out of the house and get some vitamin D.

Get our free mobile app

While you're out driving here, there, and everywhere this time of year, you'd might want to keep a closer look on the roadways. One Egg Harbor Township resident took to Facebook to remind everyone that local wildlife of all sorts are on the move. That's what usually happens when the weather picks up, right?

Nobody likes to get into an accident, but if there's nobody coming up quickly behind you, then there's no reason you can't slow up and get something like a turtle to safety.

Sure, it may add a few more minutes to your commute, but stop for the dang turtle, pick it up & put it on the side of the road. You'll probably see a number of them out and about this time of year. It only takes a few minutes to make sure you, the turtle, and fellow drivers are safe, right?

Here's a pro-tip, though. If you do come across a turtle on a busy roadway and don't know which side of the street to put it on, take note of which side it was facing. Place it on the side of the road that it was headed towards.

It's so easy to forget about these little guys this time of year since we're all usually more worried about hitting a deer, but just keep in mind that they're out there & they might need someone like you to rescue them.

Source: Facebook

Sure Signs of Spring in South Jersey South Jersey residents came through with some great signs!

Awww! Pictures of Cute, Cuddly Animals at the Atlantic County 4H Fair The 71st Atlantic County 4H Fair was held Friday and Saturday, August 6th and 7th, at the fairgrounds on Route 50 in South Egg Harbor. Here's a look at some of the animals!