Cops in Atlantic City say they arrested three people and recovered two guns with hollow-point bullets in separate incidents over two days recently.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, the first incident happened on Friday, March 11th. That's when a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of North South Carolina Avenue. 40-year-old Miguel Rivera, the target of the investigation, was arrested along with 58-year-old Kishawn Roberts.

During the search, detectives located a digital scale used for distributing narcotics, a quantity of hollow point ammunition, and a loaded Taurus semi-automatic handgun. The handgun was determined to be stolen out of Philadelphia PA. The warrant was the culmination of an approximate month-long investigation led by Detective Alberto Valles.

Rivera was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, receiving stolen property, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Roberts was charged with possession of handgun ammunition and released on a summons.

The next day, the ACPD says their officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Blaine Avenue for a domestic dispute.

Responding officers learned that the suspect, Ashnell Samuel, pointed a handgun at the victim and threatened to shoot the victim in the face. . . . Sergeant Annese Parks, who is also a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team, made contact with Samuel via cellphone. Sergeant Parks convinced Samuel to exit the residence peacefully where he surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say a loaded .9mm handgun was recovered from the home.

Samuel was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, certain persons not to possess weapons, and terroristic threats. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

