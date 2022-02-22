Cops in Atlantic City are investigating a double shooting Monday evening.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, around 6:15 PM, officers responded to the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue after they received a ShotSpotter alert.

At the scene, cops located two victims and evidence of gunfire in the first block of South Florida Avenue.

The victims, 25 and 33-year-old men, both from Atlantic City, were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit with the ACPD by calling (609) 347-5766.

