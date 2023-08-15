Uh Oh: Titans and Saints Tops Eagles Fans as Best Tailgaters

Philadelphia Eagles fans like to have fun and party it up before football games - but, they're getting beat!

A study of the nation's "Best Tailgaters" determined that Eagles fans are no better than #3 when it comes to NFL fans who tailgate.

Say it isn't so! Come on Eagles fans! The team is doing its part on the field - can't you do better in the parking lot?

Crestline.com did the study and found the fans of the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints are the tailgaters that top Eagles fans. The study researched "The Fanbases With the Best Tailgaters."

The study found that 9 out of 10 football fans say they actually enjoy tailgating more than the game they're tailgating at! The grill is hot at tailgates - but, apparently, there is something hotter! 1 in 4 football fans say they've hooked up with someone while tailgating!

While Eagles fans are probably disappointed they finished third, they can take comfort knowing New York Giants fans didn't even make the Top 10! Finishing behind the fans of the Titans, Saints, and Eagles were the fans of the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Top college football tailgaters were fans of these teams: LSU, Tennesee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Alabama. Also in the Top 10 were Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and UCLA.

The study found key ingredients for tailgating are people, food, and drink Top games to play while tailgating are cornhole, beer pong, and catch with a football.

SOURCE: Crestline.com.

