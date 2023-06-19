Uh Oh, Travel Website Advises Stay Away From Atlantic City
Oh. No.
A travel website is out with a list of "Worst Travel Destinations You Should Avoid." It's a Top 10 list, and Atlantic City is.... Number One.
Oh. No.
Far & Wide bills itself as follows: "Far & Wide encourages travelers of all types to see the world and enjoy adventures. From big countries to small towns, we take people places."
Now, the story.
The website calls Atlantic City, "The cheap version of Las Vegas." It continues: "there are absolutely no positives we can think of for this destination ... except its proximity to New York City, a place that actually warrants spending obscene amounts of money."
As a resident of very-close-to-Atlantic-City, I hereby object. Atlantic City is a fun place, whether you're gambling "obscene amounts of money" or not. There are fun things to do, great places to eat and watch the ocean, and - soon - the world's largest indoor beachfront water park!
I wonder if the writer has actually been to Atlantic City!
Nevertheless, Atlantic City has some good company on the "bad" list. Orlando, Florida, Monaco, and Cancun, Mexico are also on the list.
In the story, the writer continues to mock Atlantic City: "In all seriousness, there are no buts with Atlantic City. There is no reason to visit. Ever."
Ouch.
Again, I wholeheartedly disagree with the writer. Atlantic City remains one of the most visited areas on the East Coast. If so many people flock here in the summer, can it really be so bad?
Do AC! Don't do Far & Wide.
SOURCE: Far&Wide.