Ultimate Guide to Spooky Attractions in South Jersey This Halloween
Spooky season is upon us! And whether you like to keep your celebrations low-key with a hayride or having the living daylights scared out of you, we've put together your ultimate guide for spooky and haunted attractions in South Jersey this Halloween.
Whether you're in the mood for something frightening or festive, there are lots of haunts around the region to fill up your calendar between now and October 31st.
From the 'skip several heartbeats and shed one of your nine lives' chapter, there's Night of Terror at Creamy Acres in Gloucester County.
You and friends can really immerse yourself in horror out in the woods of Wharton at 13th Hour Haunted House.
How about sipping on craft beer and distilled spirits while you get your scare on at Witchcraft in Hammonton?
Maybe you want to keep it fun and low-key with the neighborhood Psycho Trail in Gloucester Twp.
Check out all our Spooky Season suggestions below! And, if you have an attraction you like to visit this time of year, let us know about it!