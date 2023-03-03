Unclaimed lottery prizes help NJ fund pension system

The New Jersey Lottery generated more than $3.6 billion in sales in the 12 months ending June 30, 2022.

During the fiscal year, the Lottery contributed a record $1.1 billion to the state's public employee pension system for teachers, police, firefighters, and other occupations, according to a public report released on Thursday.

Sales were down 1.3% in Fiscal Year 2022 compared to the prior year, but there was an increase in profits for the agency, thanks to a strong performance by Powerball, and an increase in unclaimed prizes from 2021.

Players of New Jersey's games took home $2.2 billion last year. During the year, 254 players won more than $100,000, including 59 who received prizes of $1 million or more.

Scratch-offs alone accounted for $2 billion in sales for the agency, for the second year in a row. Players in New Jersey spent $541 million on Powerball tickets, likely due to the fact that there were several huge jackpots.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.