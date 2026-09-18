I won't even lie.... it's true what they say. Dogs 100% come with SO MANY vet bills. At least one of mine does...

If you love your pets as much as I do, you already know there are few things more stressful than an unexpected vet bill.

And in New Jersey? Vet bills are NO joke.

I know this firsthand.

My dog Mia is a MENACE. I love her dearly and she's the cutest thing you ever did see, but she is a whole nut. I wouldn't trade her for the world, but she's a handful sometimes.

She hops fences. She tries to eat basically anything she thinks looks appetizing. She somehow finds herself in the most ridiculous predicaments.

Basically, she is a walking vet risk.

And I’ve spent THOUSANDS on her vet bills.

NJ Pet Emergencies Can Get Expensive FAST

A recent survey of 200 pet owners in New Jersey area found that 54% had already taken their pet for emergency or urgent care.

And sometimes that emergency visit is just the beginning. Among owners whose pets had needed emergency care, 45% said their pet eventually required treatment from a specialist.

Then comes the part that really made me stop.

The survey found that 64% of owners don't have money specifically saved for a pet emergency, while 37% said a $1,000 veterinary emergency would put them into debt.

I honestly cannot imagine being in that position.

Please Have a Pet Emergency Fund

This is the biggest thing I learned from having my dog, Mia: if you don't have pet insurance, start saving for your pet.

Even if you can only put away a little bit every month, do it.

Because when you're sitting at the emergency vet and someone tells you your dog needs thousands of dollars in treatment, you don't want to be scrambling to figure out how you're going to pay for it.

Mia has taught me this the hard way.

Our pets are family. And unfortunately, taking care of family means preparing for the unexpected, too.

12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey While the thought of having a pet monkey or big cat sounds like you'd be living your best life, if you live in New Jersey, you might want to think again. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca