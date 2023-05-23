Post Office wants NJ homeowners to improve their mailboxes

📫 U.S. Postal Service wants homeowners to make changes to their mailboxes

📫 The annual request comes during Mailbox Improvement Week

📫 Repairing mailboxes helps improve the appearance of the community

It’s Mailbox Improvement Week and the U.S. Postal Service is asking all homeowners in New Jersey and across the nation to inspect and make repairs to their mailboxes.

“Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearances of the community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for carriers and customers,” according to a released statement.

Due to the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes every year, especially during the rough winter months, the Postal Service makes this request every year.

Some of the typical activities homeowners may need to do include:

🔴 Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door

🔴 Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel

🔴 Remounting a loosened mailbox post

🔴 Replacing or adding house numbers

If a homeowner decides to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, he or she must use only Postal Service-approved traditional, contemporary, or locking full/limited service mailboxes.

Be careful when purchasing curbside mailboxes because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited. Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but they should consult with their local post office to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength, and quality of construction.

For more information, visit the United States Postal Service website.

