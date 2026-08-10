Cape May Zoo has shared a little birth announcement!

A female zebra was just born at the zoo on July 17th - and, she's doing fantastic!

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Cape May Zoo Introduces New Baby Zebra

Our friends at the Cape May Zoo - officially the Cape May County Park and Zoo - say the new zebra needs a new name.

Zookeepers have been listening to suggestions, and they've narrowed the pick to three possibilities: Gloria, Gemma, and Terra.

Now, they're asking you to vote for your favorite. You can vote right at the entrance of the zoo in Cape May Court House, or you can vote online here.

Online votes can be made with a $5 donation to the zoo.

Zoo officials say the winner will be announced in September. In the meantime, you can check out one of the newest zoo animals in your next visit to the zoo.

JK JK

About the Cape May Zoo

The Cape May Zoo is open year round - the only scheduled day for the facility to be closed is Christmas Day.

Currently, the zoo is open 10am to 4:30pm. Winter hours are until 3:30pm.

Admission to the zoo is free, but donations are always welcome.

According to the Cape May County website, the zoo was created in 1978. First animals at the zoo included a lion, spider monkeys, some barnyard animals, and animals native to New Jersey.

Today, over 500 animals call the zoo home, and it's often ranked as one of the best zoos in the country.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly