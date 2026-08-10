What are you going to do with the money when you win a big lottery prize?

(Hey, you gotta think positive, right?)

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Gas Station in South Jersey Sells Winning Jersey Cash 5 Winning Ticket

New Jersey Lottery officials say someone is walking around with a very valuable New Jersey Lottery ticket.

There was one winning ticket sold in last Thursday's Jersey Cash 5 game, and it wins the jackpot of $761,184!

The winning ticket matched all 5 numbers drawn: 5, 20, 33, 36, and 44. The winning ticket was sold at A Plus Sunoco, on Chews Landing Road in Laurel Springs.

It's not known if anyone has yet come forward to attempt to claim the grand prize.

READ MORE: Famous South Jersey Airport Shutting Down Operations Permanently

Photo by Kostiantyn Li on Unsplash Money House

Big Jackpot Waiting to Be Won in Lottery

There's a big prize up for grab in tonight's (Monday's) Powerball game. As of this writing, the jackpot stands at $905 million.

The Mega Millions game was recently hit, and the jackpot for that game currently is at $80 million. ("Only 80 million....")

Good Luck to all lottery players!

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

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