Some of South Jersey's most shocking murders and disappearances remain unsolved to this day.

These cases include the brutal murders of teenagers, the infamous case of four prostitutes found dead behind a motel in West Atlantic City, and several people who have seemingly vanished without a trace.

But while these cases may have gone cold, investigators say answers could still be out there.

Officials with the New Jersey State Police would like to hear from you if any of the stories, pictures, or sketches shown below jog any memories.

If you have any information about these cases, you can call (800) 709-7090.

Unsolved Cases in South Jersey

More Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Missing in the Pine Barrens: What Happened to Danielle Lopez? Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com