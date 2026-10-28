We deal with a lot of stereotypes here in the Garden State, especially in South Jersey.

And let's be honest: Some are pretty accurate. Others? Not so much.

No, we're not all Pineys, but we definitely say "water" a little differently.

And yes, tolls are everywhere, taxes are brutal, traffic can make you question your life choices, and we'll absolutely yell at you for feeding the friggin' seagulls on the friggin' boardwalk.

Photo by Peter F. Wolf on Unsplash European herring gull

But here's the thing: There are plenty of things we consider perfectly normal around here that would leave someone from halfway across the country scratching their head.

Like not being able to make a left turn at certain (or, "almost all") intersections. Or trying to explain the concept of a jughandle to someone who's never encountered one.

It's a uniquely Jersey experience. And the funniest part? You'll see jughandles all over the place, but good luck finding a road sign that actually uses the word "jughandle."

So, if you're moving to South Jersey, welcome! We're happy to have you (as long as you stay out of the left lane on the Parkway).

If you're new here, there are a few things you're going to have to get used to if you're planning to stick around.

Most of us are pretty nice (most of the time). And if you make an honest effort to learn how things work around here, you'll do just fine (someone is still probably going to give you the finger, though).

Just don't expect us to change how we say "water."

20 things that shock people after they move to South Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Website Suggests You Should Never, Ever Move to these 15 New Jersey Cities Rankings baed on violent crimes per 10,000 people. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com