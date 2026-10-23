The holidays are coming faster than you think, and this year, instead of fighting the parking lot at Target or waiting on a package that may or may not arrive in time, consider spending a day on one of South Jersey's great little Main Streets.

Our area was once defined by its shopping malls (some of which are now gone or a shadow of what they used to be). But what never went away are the local shopping districts scattered across the Garden State, from the Jersey side of the Delaware River all the way down the shore.

These are the places where you'll find gifts that actually mean something: unique, local, and personal instead of a random find that was fished out of a bin at a big box store.

From eclectic boutiques and mom-and-pop shops to local artists selling their work and restaurants worth lingering over, a day on a Jersey Main Street is the antidote to everything exhausting about holiday shopping (dare I say, fun!).

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Ready, Set, Shop Local in South Jersey

Grab your credit card and reusable shopping bags (don't forget them like I always do), and let's go shopping and give the people on your list something they can't get with two-day shipping.

(Note: we're using "Main Street" as a term for a downtown shopping district, not necessarily streets that are literally called Main Street.)

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com