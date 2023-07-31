UPDATE: Little Egg Murder Suicide Was Former Married Couple

More details have emerged about a murder-suicide that happened in Little Egg Harbor Township early Saturday morning.



Authorities say that it was a former married couple that was involved.

Get our free mobile app

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer says the murder victim has been identified at Kimberly Hoffman, 49, of Little Egg Harbor Township. Her ex-husband, Carl Schulz, Jr., 52, of Little Egg Harbor has been identified as the suspect.

Officers responded to a 911 call just after 5 am Saturday from a home on Whitemarsh Court. The caller said she believed someone was breaking into her apartment.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

When officers from Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department arrived on the scene, they found Hoffman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. They also found a dog, dead from gunshot wounds.

Schulz was found with a gunshot wound to the head, but was still conscious. He later died at the hospital in Atlantic City.

Billhimer says an investigation found that Schulz shot both Hoffman and the dog, before turning the gun on himself.

SOURCE: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

LOOK: Where people in New Jersey are moving to most Stacker compiled a list of states where people from New Jersey are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.