Whenever we ask you what businesses you would like to see come to Ocean County, among the many popular answers is Chick-Fil-A and so many of you say that's the food chain you'd love to have more of here in Ocean County.

Get our free mobile app

The latest Chick-fil-A under construction is the new location along Route 72 in Manahawkin in Southern Ocean County. I was recently in the area and wanted to grab photos to show you the latest with the new construction.

Listen to Shawn Michaels mornings on 92.7 WOBM and download our free 92.7 WOBM app

Shawn Michaels

There are 2,723 Chick-Fil-A locations, however, only 1 is currently operating in Ocean County. The 1 Chick-Fil-A location is in Brick Township. The Stafford Township location will be the 2nd for us here in Ocean County.

The most popular item on the Chick-Fil-A menu, according to Fast Food Nutrition. is the "chicken nugget" ...yes the Chick-Fil-A nuggets are the most popular item. Coming in second are the "waffle fries" and third is the "grilled chicken nuggets".

Shawn Michaels

Rounding out the most popular items at Chick-Fil-A:

#4 cobb salad

#5 chick-n-strips

#6 peppermint chip milkshake

#7 chicken sandwich

#8 lemonade

#9 market salad

#10 spicy southwest salad

What is YOUR favorite menu item at Chick-Fil-A we would love to hear from you...post your comments below.

No word as to when the new Chick-Fil-A will open in Manahawkin, but we will keep you posted. Residents in Southern Ocean County are excited for the new addition to Stafford Township.

Shawn Michaels