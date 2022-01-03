Wild Footage Shows Why It’s Time For South Jersey To Ditch The Christmas Trees

Well, it's officially the new year. 2021 came and went, and we can't exactly say regret extending it good riddance.

Since the holidays are now over, have you thought about taking down the Christmas decorations? I know, it's always so sad to put them all back. It seems like the joy and cheer all goes away with them until the following holiday season.

Get our free mobile app

While you don't necessarily have to take down ALL the Christmas decor, you might really want to consider taking down the Christmas tree. Not trying to be a Debbie Downer, here, but it may be for the best. What you don't want to do is wait for the tree to completely dry out in the stand before finally choosing to put it outside.

It's dangerous to wait until the eleventh hour like that.

For one, if you wait too long, the tree could dry out so much that it could cause a fire. If your tree is near a heat source (which it shouldn't be), then you should especially get rid of it before an accident happens. Sure, it's depressing to watch the holiday cheer seem to disappear, but sometimes it's better to be safe than sorry. Don't start off the new year with a tragedy, okay?

Wouldn't want this to happen to you. WATCH:

Source: Facebook

Listen to Joe and Jahna every weekday from 5:30a-10a!

Don't say it: 6 (more) Jersey words or phrases that should be banned Just think of these words or phrases as an expansion pack to the original list

LOOK: Only in New Jersey would you find festive garbage on the beach Leave it to New Jersey to come up with an idea like this.

Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them? Dennis & Judi asked their listeners for the nasty nicknames they've heard their towns referred to. How many have you heard? Which ones would you add?

Blast From The Past: Check Out These Early Wildwood Motels