The Christmas Tree on the Bay is Back in Little Egg Harbor

This is not the first time I have been out on the bay taking pictures of the little Christmas tree on the water. Each year the elves surprise us with a fun Christmas treat.

This little tree is located just before the third bridge on Seven Bridges Road in Little Egg Harbor, about a mile out in the bay. Each year a tree gets decorated for Christmas by some kind local elves. It’s about as ”Jersey Shore” as it gets. A lone decorated Christmas tree out in the bay.

Shawn Michaels

I think this year more than most we need some ”feel good” projects and it just makes for a nice local touch. If you find yourself in Southern Ocean County you will find the tree about a mile out just before the third bridge, if I counted correctly lol

I am curious how this annual tree decorating began? Who came up with the idea or do the elves want it to be a mystery and just slip in decorate and scoot? Regardless it’s a positive addition during the holidays so great job!

Do you have a mystery tree in your neighborhood?

