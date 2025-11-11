If you’re looking to kick off the season with some serious festive cheer, you won’t want to miss the annual tree lighting event at the amazing Cape May County Park & Zoo in Middle Township. Hosted by the park & zoo and the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners, this celebration is designed for families, friends and anyone who loves a good good-time. The big date: Saturday, November 29, from 2:00-6:00pm, with the tree lighting ceremony at 5:00pm.

Starting at 2:00pm, the park comes alive with loads of fun: bounce houses, a walk-through “Wild Lights” display, character appearances, live holiday music by the John Walter Cape Community Band and treats for everyone. Vendors will line up for holiday shopping. Shop everything from unique crafts, collectibles and even art created by the zoo’s animals via the Cape May County Association of Zoo Keepers. The zoo itself will be open earlier (10:00am–3:30pm) so you can arrive early and enjoy the exhibits before the festivities.

Christmas Tree Lighting

Tree Lighting And Drone Show

At 5:00pm the tree lighting ceremony takes center stage. Get ready for that classic “ooh & ahh” moment with the giant tree aglow. But they’re not stopping there. To wrap things up, you’ll witness a dazzling drone show by Cape May Aerial Ads. Think drones in the sky lighting up Cape May County, sending off the evening on a high note.

Tips To Know Before You Go

Before you head down, there are a few things you should keep in mind:

Arrive early (2:00pm) to snag good parking and explore the vendors.

Pack a cozy layer: even in South Jersey, evenings in late Nov get chill.

Bring your phone/camera, because the drone show + lights = Instagram gold.

Consider combining the trip with the zoo visit earlier in the day (10-3:30pm) so you’re already there in time for the party.

The event is free and family-friendly; it’s a great way to have fun without spending big.

Mark your calendar, text your crew, pack up the kids (or your inner kid) and head out to the Cape May County Park and Zoo for a holiday experience that’s fun, festive and totally photo-worthy. See you there!

