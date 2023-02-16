One year ago, Vineland high grad, Jamil Demby was a member of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams roster.

He is the second straight Vineland high graduate to win a Super Bowl with Isiah Pacheco winning one this season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now he is resurrecting his pro football career in Vegas with the Vipers of the XFL, which begins their new season this weekend.

Demby, who has played in six NFL games, starting one, was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 draft out of the University of Maine.

The offensive guard spent time with both the Rams and Detroit Lions and will look to return to the NFL by playing in the XFL. Demby as the Vipers open their season on Saturday against the Arlington Renegades.

Demby was a terrific collegiate player, being named to the first-team all-CAA and the FCS All-America first-team.

He joins MIllville's Ryquell Armstead, who is a member of the DC Defenders.