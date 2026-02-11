How big was your high school? Did you know everyone in your senior class?

Some New Jersey high schools have bigger enrollments than some towns in New Jersey! They are huge!

The 10 Largest High Schools in New Jersey, By Enrollment

Thanks to the most recent figures available, via Wikipedia, we've put together a list of the biggest high schools in New Jersey.

These are HUGE!

1. Passaic County Technical Institute (Wayne)

There are 3,660 student at this technical school, which serves all the students of Passaic County. (Can you imagine the after-school pickup line?)

2. Clifton High School (Clifton)

3,150 students. It's the largest number of students in one building, on one campus.

3. Union City High School (Union)

3,089 students. The school's claim to fame is its athletic field, located on the school's roof!

4. Vineland High School (Vineland)

2,790 students. Super Bowl champion Isaac Pachenco, a running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, is a 2018 graduate.

5. South Brunswick High School (South Brunswick)

2,728 students.

6. Bridgewater-Raritan High School (Bridgewater)

2,700 students. Serves students in Somerset County.

7. John P. Stevens High School (Edison)

2,687 students. Named after a former long-time member of the Board of Education.

8. Perth Amboy High School (Perth Amboy)

2,685 students. A new addition to the school makes the capacity 3,300 students.

9. Old Bridge High School (Old Bridge)

2,637 students. In 1994, the school was a merger of two schools: Cedar Ridge and Madison Central.

10. Monroe Township High School. (Monroe Township)

2,626 students. 186 classroom teachers, according to last available numbers.

Note: this list doesn't include charter or private schools.

