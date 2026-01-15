Federal authorities have released a report on that helicopter crash that happened in Hammonton on December 28th.

Two helicopters were involved in a collision, and both pilots were killed in the accident.

NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Hammonton Helicopter Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the helicopter crash that happened in Hammonton and claimed the lives of both pilots.

Killed in the crash were Michael Greenberg, 71, of Sewell and Kenneth L. Kirsch, 65, of Carneys Point.

As expected, the report says the two helicopters were flying too close to one another, and collided.

That's also what witnessed to the accident have said: The two vehicles were flying close and ran into one another.

The report says both helicopters left from the Vineland Airport and flew together toward the Hammonton Airport.

"Surveillance video captured both helicopters as they flew in close proximity to each other shortly before the accident. The helicopters were slightly staggered from one another and flying on a similar heading, similar to a formation flight. As the flight continued, the helicopters converged until they contacted each other. Subsequently, one helicopter began a tumbling descent toward terrain before exiting the frame of the video. The other helicopter pitched up sharply before leveling out. Shortly after, the helicopter began yawing in a clockwise direction and descended rapidly until it exited the video frame."

The debris path extended about 1,211 feet on the ground.

SOURCE: National Transportation Safety Board

