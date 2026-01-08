Police in Vineland are attempting to identify a man caught on camera at a local Walmart. They say the man left the store in a pickup truck.

Who's That Man?

Vineland Police have released photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning in regards to an incident that happened Wednesday, January 7th in Vineland.

Police aren't giving more details, with the exception being that something happened at the Walmart in Vineland.

Police say the man pictured here was "last seen fleeing the area in a grey pickup."

If you can help police identify the man, you're urged to reach out to officer Perez at alperez@vinelandcity.org. You can also send a tip, anonymously, to VPD.TIPS from any smart device - you should reference case # 26-1164.

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.

