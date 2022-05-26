Cops in Vineland say they arrested a man this past weekend for having several outstanding warrants -- and then he was released.

That was just one of several arrests recently in Cumberland County.

According to a press release from the Vineland Police Department, 52-year-old Robert S. Tomlin of Millville was arrested on several outstanding warrants on the morning of May 22nd. After being arrested, "he was processed and released on his own recognizance pending a new court date."

Prior to that, and unrelated,

On the evening of May 21st, officers investigated a shoplifting incident at Advance Auto Parts on West Landis Avenue. Police say 33-year-old Dwan Kemp of Vineland was arrested and charged on a complaint summons. Kemp was released pending a court date.

On May 22nd, 31-year-old Zachary S. Mason of Elmer was arrested after it was determined he had an outstanding warrant out of Upper Deerfield. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Mason was arrested and was being held at the Cumberland County Jail pending a court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

