Authorities in Vineland say a man from Deptford was under the influence of marijuana (THC) during a fatal pedestrian crash in the city back in August.

As a result, according to a press release from the Vineland Police Department, 27-year-old Zachary T. Landis has been charged with strict liability vehicular homicide.

Officials say the crash happened at around 9:00 on the night of August 30th at College Drive and West Sherman Avenue.

An initial investigation revealed that 29-year-old Starlina Welden of Millville was walking southbound on College Drive in the roadway when she was struck by a Ford F-150 being driven by Landis, per police.

Welden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cops say on Tuesday, July 12th, Landis was charged for strict liability vehicular homicide, specifically for being under the influence of marijuana (THC) at the time of the crash. He was released on a summons under bail reform guidelines with a court date scheduled for next month.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

