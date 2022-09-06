Vineland Woman Charged in Hit & Run Crash, Victim Critical

After a month-long investigation, a Vineland woman has been charged with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition facing "countless surgeries", according to police.

Franklin Township Police say that Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland was driving the vehicle that hit a 63-year-old woman who was crossing the road in front of Dollar General near Delsea Drive and New Road in Frankin Twp at 8:12 pm Sunday, July 31.

The victim was airlifted to Cooper Medical Center in critical condition. Police say she will face countless surgeries and "her life will never be the same".

According to a release, police worked to find a small part they believed had come off the suspect's vehicle. From that part, they were able to determine a possible make and model of the vehicle.

Police were then able to determine that the suspect made a stop at the Malaga Wawa shortly before the crash. They posted a surveillance photo of the suspect on their Facebook page and they received an anonymous tip about the suspect's identity.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, police executed a search warrant on Sheppard's vehicle and were able to match the part found at the scene of the crash.

Michelle Sheppard was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in serious bodily injury, driving with a suspended license, assault by auto, and other traffic offenses.

She is being lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility.

