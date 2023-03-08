Students at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees are ready to 'Let It Go' and go 'Into the Unknown'! They're theater program just won a contest to be the only school in New Jersey allowed to perform 'Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical' this spring.

A nationwide competition was run by The Educational Theatre Association, Disney Theatrical Group, and Music Theatre International, where one high school from each state would be granted permission to perform the Broadway musical version of Frozen, 6abc.com reports.

Applicants were challenged to describe their own unique vision of Frozen and how they'd interpret the theme "Love is an Open Door" as an opportunity to strengthen their school community, provide outreach to underserved groups, and support inclusive and diverse theatre programs.

Eastern Regional High School's Domenic Giampetro tells 6abc.com, "Being able to put on a show that we grew up with, with Anna and Elsa and Olaf, and to be able to put it on stage and make it our own character, it's just extremely exciting."

It's the first opportunity for any New Jersey school ever to put on Frozen.

Frozen tells the story of newly crowned Queen Elsa, who accidentally uses her power to turn her world into ice to curse her home in infinite winter.

Rehearsals are currently underway and opening night is closing in!

'Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical' will run at Eastern High School's Performing Arts Center in Voorhees Friday, March 24 through Sunday, April 2.

There are seven showings scheduled and mobile passes are available now.

