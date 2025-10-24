Rabies alert in South Jersey. A raccoon found in Camden County recently tested positive for rabies, and I’m totally side-eyeing every little trash bandit I see now.

A resident in Voorhees spotted the little guy in their backyard hanging out with their dog earlier this month and did the right thing by calling animal control. The raccoon was sent off for testing, and officials confirmed the scary diagnosis this week. I say scary because it's always an anxious moment when you fear that your dogs have been exposed to this. It's like their lives flash before your eyes. You can't help but feel immediate panic.

Keep Your Pets Safe, People!

While this is definitely a wake-up call, the good news is that the resident’s dog was totally up-to-date on its rabies vaccine! Unfortunately, even with the shot, the pup still has to be quarantined and watched for four months, a real bummer for the doggo and its owner, but at least that's the worst of it. Thankfully, no humans were exposed, which is obviously a HUGE relief.

What To Do Now

Officials are reminding all of us South Jersey residents that rabies is no joke, but it's totally manageable with quick treatment. The biggest takeaway? Keep those pet vaccines current!

Also, if you or your furry friend get bitten or scratched by a wild animal, you need to get medical or vet attention ASAP. Let's make sure we’re all keep our distance from the wildlife, okay?

