VOTE: South Jersey High School Male Athlete of 2021 Fall Season

During the high school sports fall season, we have brought you nominees and you voted for the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week. Now we want to recognize the best male high school athletes of the fall season.

Check out the candidates for the South Jersey High School Male Athlete of the 2021 Fall season and VOTE for who will be the winner!

Ray Weed, Absegami, Senior - The quarterback became the first player in South Jersey history to finish his career with more than 2,500 rushing yards and 4,500 passing yards. Also, was the second quarterback to pass for at least 1,000 yards four straight years.

JoJo Bermudez, Cedar Creek, Senior - He caught 90 passes for 1,662 yards and 14 Touchdowns while breaking every Cape Atlantic League record for receiving. Also, Bermudez returned two punts for touchdowns and had a defensive score this season.

J.C. Landicini, Cedar Creek, Senior - The quarterback set CAL season records for pass completions (202), passing yards (3,230), and touchdown passes (36), including record-tying 5 TD passes in one game twice this year.

LeQuint Allen, Millville, Senior - He carried the ball 224 times for 1,905 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 305 yards and 4 TDs plus made over 100 tackles on defense.

Lotzeir Brooks, Millville, Freshman - He caught 35 passes for 988 yards, most in South Jersey history by a freshman. He also caught 15 touchdowns, returned two kickoffs for scores, and added a defensive touchdown this season.

Nate Robbins, Millville, Senior - The quarterback completed 71% of his passes for 2,753 yards and 32 touchdown passes. His passer efficiency rating (215.3) was the highest by CAL QB since Salaam Horne in 2014.

John Lindsay, Ocean City, Senior - He is a multi-year soccer all-star who scored 25 goals and added 11 assists for the Raiders. The four-year starter set a school record as a junior with five assists in one game.

Check back next week to vote for the South Jersey Female Athlete of the 2021 High School Fall season.