Wait — is Blockbuster Video Coming Back to New Jersey?!

I saw a Facebook post this morning that simply read, "something's going on with Blockbuster Video."

Blockbuster Video?!

Instantly, I was teleported back to the days of having to physically go to a store to physically walk around to physically look for movies to rent by physically looking at video cassette boxes while hoping that the movie I wanted was still available by physically having to ask a real person (you kids got it too easy today).

Random thought: I don't recall exactly how Blockbuster Video operated, but do you remember going to a mom-and-pop video store and they would put you on a waiting list? When the movie you wanted was returned, they would call you to let you know?

Man, those were the days.

Anyway, back to Blockbuster Video possibly returning to New Jersey.

Blockbuster Video store on Route 37 in Toms River as seen in a Google Maps picture from 2009 - Photo: Google Maps Blockbuster Video store on Route 37 in Toms River as seen in a Google Maps picture from 2009 - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The chain, which had as many as 9,000 locations across the country at its peak, went bankrupt a number of years ago and all but one store (in Oregon) closed. When they closed, their website went dark.

However, recently, their website returned and it says two different things. On your phone, it says, "please be kind while we rewind" or on a desktop computer, it's "we are working on rewinding your movie."

And that's it. No other context, links, or information.

Get our free mobile app

So what does that mean?

I can't imagine Blockbuster Video stores actually coming back. What would they sell? No one has VCRs or DVD players anymore. Heck, even buying music in a store is now an ancient practice.

axeiz77 axeiz77 loading...

Are they working on a streaming service of some type? What would that possibly include that isn't already on every single other streaming service (and do we really need another streaming platform!?)?

Is it just a tease to get all of us feeling nostalgic?

If so, it's working.

And here's a fun fact: it appears that there used to be over 130 Blockbuster Video stores across New Jersey. This website has most of them listed with their old addresses and phone numbers.

As much as you want to call those numbers to ask if "Mrs. Doubtfire" is available for rent, try not to.

If you have fond memories of visiting Blockbuster Video stores to rent a movie, drop me an e-mail.

Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed