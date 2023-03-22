The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old from the Parkside neighborhood of Camden.

Caleb Smith was reported missing this past Tuesday night after last being seen on the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Smith is a black male, 5’ 7” tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing white pants, a black sweatshirt, and gray sneakers.

1000 block of Atlantic Avenue in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Authorities say he is known to frequent Collingswood.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.

