Camden County, NJ, Police Search For Missing 12-year-old Boy
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old from the Parkside neighborhood of Camden.
Caleb Smith was reported missing this past Tuesday night after last being seen on the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue.
Smith is a black male, 5’ 7” tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing white pants, a black sweatshirt, and gray sneakers.
Authorities say he is known to frequent Collingswood.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.