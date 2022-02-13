Was Saturday the Most Perfect February Weather Day Ever in South Jersey?

Holy cow! I hope you had a chance to get outside and enjoy the warm weather in South Jersey on Saturday.

It was beautiful. Warm. Sunny. A little breeze. It may have been the most perfect day of weather South Jersey has ever experienced in February.

Officially, we reached 64° at Atlantic City International Airport just before 2 PM. That tied a record high.

And with a southerly breeze, the beaches and boardwalks were mild, too. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City hit 63°, which was also a record high.

Strathmere NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

And when Mother Nature gives you a gift in the middle of winter, you take it.

I spent quite a bit of time on the beach in Strathmere Saturday afternoon.

It was spectacular -- almost like being in Florida (minus the palm trees).

Oh, and the seashells were huge, too.

Even more remarkable is the fact that just two weeks ago, you couldn't even drive to the beach because we were in the middle of a blizzard that dumped 16" of snow on our region.

Snowfall in Galloway Township following the blizzard on January 29 2022 - Photo: Chris Coleman

Yeah, that was only two weeks ago!

Sadly, the warm weather is gone. Reality has returned and we'll be stuck in the 30s all day today with periods of light snow. Welcome back, winter.

But boy, yesterday was perfect.

