If you enjoy a good challenge and you are an amateur crime solver, cops in Brigantine are asking for your help.

Not that police want you to actually solve a crime, but they are trying to track down the pictured person.

The subject's identity is being sought in connection with the criminal investigation of an incident that occurred mid-day on February 6, 2022 in Brigantine.

The only problem, obviously, is that the person's face is heavily obscured.

However, this past Sunday, maybe you recall seeing someone wearing those clothes. Or maybe the fact that this person had a lot of clothes on stood out to you.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Det. Powderley with the Brigantine Police Department at (609) 266-7600.

