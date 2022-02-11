Wendy’s Trolls Ben Simmons’ with Epic Tweet

The Sixers are set to host Ben Simmons and his new team the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, March 10 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Wells Fargo Center Twitter account seems ready for the occasion, tweeting out the date and the famous emoji that Simmons' used to tweet out on many game days.

However, Wendy's stepped it up and took to twitter to troll Simmons' by suggesting that if Simmons was in the building on Match 10 then there will be free frosty's for everyone on March 11.

The Wendy's Frosty Freeze-Out occurs in the second half of each Sixers home game, where if an opposing player misses consecutive free throws, Sixers fans are treated to a free Frosty the next day at Wendy's.

So Wendy's is letting Simmons know, they think if he is on the floor, fans are getting free Frosty's the next day.

Pretty savage if ya ask me!

So I guess we'll see if Simmons actually suits up and plays on March 10.