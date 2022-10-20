Watch The Phillies Game On the North Wildwood Beach This Weekend

One of the best fall days on the beach is coming up this weekend in North Wildwood.

For the past eleven years, everyone has looked forward to the annual fall beach bonfire hosted by the Greater Wildwood Jaycees and the Anglesea Irish Society. The event always has a great turnout. Attendees can expect delicious food and drink as well as some awesome live music to complement the night.

While the event is always a big hit here in South Jersey, this year's date comes with a slight complication. Or, so some potential attendees thought....

The Phillies are currently still in the battle for a spot in the World Series as they're currently still in the running as they continue to face the Padres this week in the NCLS. We haven't had this much excitement surrounding the Phillies basically since 2008. It's an exciting time here in South Jersey to be a Philly sports fan.

People were worried that if they planned on attending the bonfire, they might have to miss out on watching the Phillies play. According to Wildwood 365, we now know that you don't have to choose! If you plan on attending the North Wildwood bonfire on Saturday, October 22nd, you'll be able to watch the Phillies play at the same time.

Apparently, the decision has been made to feature a live broadcast of the game right on the sand.

So, don't let your fear of missing out on all the Phillies action make you miss out on this annual night of fun within the North Wildwood community. Tickets to the bonfire are going at $10 a pop. Admission is only two dollars for children two and under.

To find out more details about the live broadcast on the beach this weekend, click HERE.

Source: Wildwood365.blogspot.com

