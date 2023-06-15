Wawa is such a "Jersey" thing, am I right? In reality, it's more of a Delaware Valley/northeastern thing at this point.

To be fair, Wawa has already expanded beyond this region and have been elsewhere for a while now. Still, there's people that come to visit this part of the country that are intrigued when they pass one and are curious enough to stop to see what it's all about. Needless to say, most are pleasantly surprised to see everything that Wawa has to offer.

There's been locations in Florida now for years. Even the people of the Sunshine State have fallen in love with New Jersey's most popular convenience store.

Now, Wawa's taking their brand even further. Sure, Florida is technically in the south, but when people think of America's south, they're not thinking about Florida. They're thinking of Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, states like that.

Well, Wawa's getting ready to embrace that part of the country. They just announced that they've broken ground on their very first store in Alabama.

I've said it once and I'll say it again - Wawa wants world domination! They seem to be popping up everywhere these days. I'd bet they'll expand even deeper into the southern states depending how this new location performs.

Still, it's sad knowing that Wawa won't be a "Jersey" thing for too much longer. We'll still be able to say we (and PA) had them first.

