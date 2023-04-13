There's no way anybody can pass up something good when they find out it's going cost them absolutely nothing. That's especially true if it has anything to do with Wawa. Free is free, after all.

Today's the day all Wawa-lovers look forward to all year long. No doubt, plenty of the Wawa-obsessed have had their calendars marked for quite some time now. I'm, of course, referring to "Wawa Day!" That means free coffee!

If you're wondering why does Wawa do this every year, it's because they're thankful for their customers. The first store opened its doors in April of 1964. So, they like to give back to their customers for all those decades of loyal patronage. Next year, Wawa will celebrate 60 years.

So, just how many cups of coffee does Wawa anticipate giving away today in celebration of "Wawa Day?" Nothing too crazy, just, ya know, about two million. Yes, 2,000,000 cups of coffee are estimated to be given away throughout their almost 1k stores in the Delaware Valley and beyond.

Don't forget, it's all for one and one for all today at Wawa since you can walk away with ANY size coffee for free. I wouldn't be surprised if people make stops at multiple Wawa locations to grab a cup throughout the day.

The free coffee giveaway is currently underway, so you can go enjoy your free cup on your way to work, on your lunch break, and even on your way home as an afternoon pick-me-up.

Enjoy!

The above information was provided by Wawa Inc. via press release.

